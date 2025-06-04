Convenience Stores to Begin Selling Stockpiled Rice After Applying 2nd Time for Govt Contracts
15:07 JST, June 4, 2025
Three major convenience stores — FamilyMart Co., Lawson, Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. — announced Tuesday they will begin selling stockpiled rice they have secured through no-bid contracts with the government.
The companies failed to secure contracts as major retailers because they do not handle 10,000 tons or more of rice per year. However, they subsequently applied for rice harvested in 2021, of which 80,000 tons has been set aside for small and midsize supermarkets and rice shops.
FamilyMart has secured 1,000 tons and will begin selling the rice at stores in Tokyo and Osaka as early as this week for ¥360 per kilogram, excluding tax.
Lawson has contracted for 500 tons and plans to start selling it at ¥360 per kilogram and ¥700 for two kilograms before tax.
Seven-Eleven Japan has applied for 500 tons. The company plans to sell it as “no-wash rice” for around ¥800 for two kilograms, excluding tax.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket