Convenience Stores to Begin Selling Stockpiled Rice After Applying 2nd Time for Govt Contracts

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Stockpiled rice released under a no-bid contract is seen at a supermarket in Ota Ward, Tokyo.

Three major convenience stores — FamilyMart Co., Lawson, Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. — announced Tuesday they will begin selling stockpiled rice they have secured through no-bid contracts with the government.

The companies failed to secure contracts as major retailers because they do not handle 10,000 tons or more of rice per year. However, they subsequently applied for rice harvested in 2021, of which 80,000 tons has been set aside for small and midsize supermarkets and rice shops.

FamilyMart has secured 1,000 tons and will begin selling the rice at stores in Tokyo and Osaka as early as this week for ¥360 per kilogram, excluding tax.

Lawson has contracted for 500 tons and plans to start selling it at ¥360 per kilogram and ¥700 for two kilograms before tax.

Seven-Eleven Japan has applied for 500 tons. The company plans to sell it as “no-wash rice” for around ¥800 for two kilograms, excluding tax.