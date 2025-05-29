Struggling Nissan Motor Offers Early Retirement Option to Employees in U.S.; Move Is Part of Global Plans to Cut 20,000 Jobs, Close 7 Plants

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nissan Motor Co.’s brand logo

Nissan Motor Co., which is currently undergoing corporate restructuring, has started offering early retirement to U.S. employees in both white-collar and blue-collar positions, part of a plan that will ultimately see 20,000 total jobs eliminated worldwide, the car maker said Wednesday.

The offers were made to employees doing administrative work, such as personnel affairs and planning, in addition to those working at a factory in Canton, Miss. Nissan Motor has not revealed how many people are eligible.

This move comes in addition to previous measures, in which the company offered voluntary retirement to employees in the United States from April to September last year due to poor business performance.

Nissan Motor’s performance is rapidly deteriorating. In its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, which Nissan announced on May 13, the company reported a net loss of ¥670.8 billion. In addition to the job cuts, the company is planning to close seven factories worldwide.

Nissan Motor has also decided to offer the option of early retirement to employees in Japan from July to August, the first time it has done this in 18 years. By speeding up domestic and international restructuring efforts, the company hopes to reduce related costs by ¥500 billion.