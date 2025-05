Muraoka Appointed Representative Director of Yomiuri Group; System Led by 3 Top Executives Maintained

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Akitoshi Muraoka

The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, The Yomiuri Shimbun, the Yomiuri Giants, Chuokoron-Shinsha, Inc. and Yomiuri Land, Co. each held meetings of their boards of directors Tuesday and decided on executive appointments. The following is the list of newly appointed executives, effective June 10.

For each person newly appointed to a post, their current position is listed in parentheses. Major areas of responsibility are also listed.

The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings

Representative director, chairman of the board, editor-in-chief, international operations, editor-in-chief of The Japan News: Shoichi Oikawa (Representative director, chairman of the board, senior deputy editor-in-chief, international operations, editor-in-chief of The Japan News)

Representative director, president, senior deputy editor-in-chief, circulation: Toshikazu Yamaguchi (Representative director, president, circulation)

Representative director, vice president, operation management, network, digital transformation, Tokyo operations: Akitoshi Muraoka (Director, vice president, operation management, network, digital transformation, Tokyo operations)

Corporate officer, chief officer, Tsukiji Project Headquarters: Kiyoshi Morita (Managing director, corporate officer, deputy general manager, Sales and Marketing Division, Tokyo Dome Corp.)

Corporate officer, treasury, accounting project manager, Tsukiji Project Headquarters: Masaki Tanaka (Senior deputy chief officer, President’s Office)

Chief officer, Group Businesses Head Office: Gotaro Hosoda (Senior deputy chief officer, Administration Bureau, The Yomiuri Shimbun)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Director, vice president, business, Innovation Headquarters: Junichi Abe (Senior managing director, business, Innovation Headquarters)

Director, vice president, circulation: Mitsugu Yagasaki (Senior managing director, circulation)

Managing director, Yomiuri Travel Service Co.: Hidenori Iwakami (Director, chief officer, Circulation Bureau)

Director: Shoichi Oikawa (Director, chairman, editorial board)

Director, chairman, editorial board: Satoshi Saeki (Director, chief officer, Yomiuri Research Institute)

Director, senior writer: Junichi Fukasawa (Director, chief officer, Tsukiji Project Headquarters)

Director, chief officer, Business Bureau: Jun Arita (Director, chief officer, Business Bureau, The Yomiuri Shimbun Osaka)

Director, chief officer, Tsukiji Project Headquarters: Kiyoshi Morita (Managing director, corporate officer, deputy general manager, Sales and Marketing Division, Tokyo Dome Corp.)

Director, Tokyo Giants Town, real estate management assistant: Takaaki Umezaki (Corporate officer, real estate management assistant, Tokyo Giants Town)

Auditor: Hiroyuki Fukuda, while retaining the post of representative director, president, chief operating officer, Nippon Television Holdings, Inc.

Corporate officer, managing editor: Taro Takihana (Managing editor)

Corporate officer, treasury, accounting project manager, Tsukiji Project Headquarters: Masaki Tanaka (Senior deputy chief officer, President’s Office, The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings)

Corporate officer, chief officer, Yomiuri Research Institute: Toshihiko Yada (Senior deputy chief officer, President’s Office, The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings)

Corporate officer, chief officer, Circulation Bureau: Masao Nakagawa (Senior deputy chief officer, Circulation Bureau)

Corporate officer, chief officer, Administration Bureau, group businesses: Tetsuro Kyoya (Chief officer, Group Businesses Head Office)

Corporate officer, chief officer, Group Businesses Head Office: Gotaro Hosoda (Senior deputy chief officer, Administration Bureau)

Retirement

Hirohisa Sakamoto, who will assume the post of managing director, Fukuoka Broadcasting System Corp. on June 20 (Director, chief officer, Business Bureau)

Kazuyuki Fujita, who will assume the post of director, vice president at TV Shinshu Broadcasting Co. on June 19 (Director, chief officer, Administration Bureau, group businesses, Tsukiji project)

Yomiuri Giants

Standing auditor: Tetsuro Kyoya (Chief officer, Group Businesses Head Office, The Yomiuri Shimbun)

Retirement

Kazuyuki Fujita (Standing auditor)

Chuokoron-Shinsha

Managing director, chief, President’s Office, operation planning, labor relations, compliance: Kazuteru Yoshiyama (Director, chief, President’s Office, operation planning, compliance)

Director, chief officer, Publications Editorial Bureau: Kazunori Ota (Chief officer, Publications Editorial Bureau)

Auditor: Tetsuro Kyoya (Chief officer, Group Businesses Head Office, The Yomiuri Shimbun)

Corporate officer, chief officer, Production Bureau: Tomonari Morisue (Chief officer, Production Bureau)

Chief officer, Magazine & Business Projects Bureau: Keiko Yokoyama (Senior deputy chief officer, Magazine & Business Projects Bureau)

Retirement

Tetsuo Miki, who will assume the post of special assistant to the president (Managing director, editorial management; chief officer, Magazine & Business Projects Bureau, labor relations)

Kazuyuki Fujita (Auditor)

Yomiuri Land

Representative director, president, legal affairs, corporate communication, compliance: Takeshi Mizoguchi (Representative director, president)

Senior managing director, general affairs, human resources, finance and accounting, group businesses: Shigeki Machida (Managing director, general affairs, human resources, finance and accounting, group businesses)

Managing director, amusement business, Aquarium Department: Toru Kitahara (Director, amusement business, aquarium preparation)

Director, corporate planning, PokéPark, food service: Hiromichi Okubo (Director, corporate planning, synergy strategy, PokéPark, food service)

Director, ballpark businesses, Tokyo Giants Town: Seiji Hasegawa (Director, ballpark businesses, Tokyo Giants Town, synergy strategy deputy)

Executive officer, public sports deputy: Junichi Sagawa (Executive officer, public sports deputy; general manager, Funabashi Horse Racing Department)

Retirement

Yuki Hasegawa, who will assume the posts of director, corporate communication, group businesses collaboration, Yomiuri Travel Service Co. and representative director, president, Ryoko Yomiuri Publication Co. on June 11 (Executive officer, corporate communication, compliance; general manager, Corporate Communication Department)

Profile: Akitoshi Muraoka

Muraoka, 68, is a native of Tokyo who joined The Yomiuri Shimbun in 1983 after graduating from Waseda University’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

He has been in his current posts of director and vice president in charge of operation management, network, digital transformation and Tokyo operations at The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, as well as representative director and president at The Yomiuri Shimbun, since June 2023.

Muraoka’s former positions include editorial writer and editor of the Political News Department at The Yomiuri Shimbun. He also served as corporate officer and chief of the President’s Office at The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings. At The Yomiuri Shimbun, he also served as senior managing director and chief officer of the Administration Bureau.