Nintendo, Online Marketplace Operators Join Hands to Prevent Scalping of Switch 2, Craze for New Video Game Console Going Wild Before Release

Courtesy of Nintendo Co.

The new video game console of a Nintendo Switch 2 from Nintendo Co.

Nintendo Co. will cooperate with three major e-commerce companies — Mercari, Inc., LY Corp. and Rakuten Group, Inc. — in an effort to prevent scalping of Nintendo’s new home video game console Nintendo Switch 2, which will go on sale on June 5, at their online marketplaces, Nintendo officials said Tuesday.

Switch 2 is the first new video game console to be released from Nintendo in eight years, with a recommended selling price of ¥49,980, including tax. Nintendo Switch 2 is already red-hot in popularity as those wishing to buy the console have inundated Nintendo’s and electronic retailer’s advance lottery sales sites with applications. There are concerns that once the console has gone on sale, fraudulent activities, such as unauthorized resale on online marketplaces, may become rampant.

Nintendo will cooperate with the three companies in alerting users and requesting the removal of products listed against their sales guidelines from their online marketplaces.

“We’d like to prevent unauthorized listing of Nintendo products [on online marketplaces], including the Nintendo Switch 2,” a Nintendo employee in charge said.