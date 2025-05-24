Nissan Considering Selling Yokohama HQ, Downsizing Tochigi Plant; Move Aims to Fund Massive Global Restructuring

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nissan Motor Co.’s global headquarters in Yokohama

Nissan Motor Co. is considering selling its headquarters building in Yokohama. The firm is also mulling selling part of its plant in Tochigi Prefecture or downsizing its manufacturing capabilities.

Nissan is rebuilding its business and the moves are intended to bolster the company’s finances ahead of the restructuring costs tied to closing seven plants worldwide — including some in Japan — and cutting about 20,000 jobs.

For the headquarters building, Nissan is said to be weighing a lease-back arrangement that would let it continue operations after the sale. Situated in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai district, the complex became the automaker’s global head office in 2009 after it was relocated from Tokyo’s Ginza area. The property is valued at roughly ¥100 billion, so a sale would quickly free up cash.

Regarding the Tochigi plant, sources say it is not on the short list of finished-vehicle factories, excluding China, to be cut from 17 to 10 worldwide. This is largely because it boasts a test course essential for vehicle development.

However, since the facility sits on Nissan’s largest domestic site, the company is exploring options such as selling off part of the land.