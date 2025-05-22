Toyota to Release New RAV4 within FY 2025
15:12 JST, May 22, 2025
Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)—Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it will release a fully revamped version of its RAV4 SUV in Japan within fiscal 2025, which ends in March next year.
The new RAV4 will be the first model equipped with the Japanese automaker’s new Arene software, which allows the vehicle to access advanced safety features through its updates.
“Benefiting from advanced learning and updating capabilities…the next-generation Toyota Safety Sense can now learn from big data to make you even safer,” Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries told a launch event in Tokyo.
It is the RAV4’s first full model change since 2019. Prices have yet to be announced.
The new RAV4 will come only with hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. The plug-in version will have a maximum cruising range of 150 kilometers in electric vehicle mode, about 50 pct more than the current model.
The RAV4 overtook Ford Motor Co.’s F-150 pickup truck as the bestselling vehicle in the United States last year.
