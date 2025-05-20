Seven-Eleven Tests Robot Delivery Service on Public Roads; Company Preparing for Future Delivery Staff Shortage

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An autonomous robot used to make unmanned deliveries is seen in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Seven-Eleven Japan has begun testing an unmanned delivery service using autonomous robots on public roads, with two stores in Hachioji, Tokyo, taking part.

The major convenience store operator is considering rolling out the service in other regions to anticipate a potential future shortage of delivery personnel.

The test, which is being conducted at the Minami Osawa Ekimae and Hachioji Minamiosawa stores, is expected to be held through the end of February next year.

About 3,000 products are available for delivery to households within a three-kilometer radius of the stores. Orders can be placed from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and a delivery fee of ¥330, including tax, is charged.

Staff at the stores pack the customer’s order into the robot, and the customer uses a QR code to authenticate their order and receive the items.

The robot, which was developed by Tokyo-based startup Lomby Inc., travels autonomously on public roads and other routes at a maximum speed of six kilometers per hour while being remotely monitored.

In the background of the test, some stores have been unable to offer nighttime delivery services due to a shortage of delivery staff.

“We will verify both the demand and the practical operations to evaluate the possibility of implementing this service across our national store network,” a Seven-Eleven official said.