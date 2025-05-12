Nissan Plans to Cut 20,000 Jobs Worldwide

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nissan Motor Co. Global Headquarters in Yokohama

Nissan Motor Co., which is in the process of restructuring its operations, is planning to cut about 20,000 jobs worldwide, The Yomiuri Shimbun learned Monday.

This accounts for about 15% of the company’s consolidated workforce.

While the company had announced a reduction of 9,000 employees last autumn, it now plans to cut more than 10,000 additional jobs.

Suffering from a global sales slump, Nissan believes that its current restructuring measures are insufficient and is hurrying to formulate additional measures.

Nissan is expected to present the plan on Tuesday when it announces its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

The company’s consolidated workforce is 133,580.

Its earnings forecast for the fiscal year predicts its worst net loss ever, up to ¥750 billion, while it logged a net profit of ¥426.6 billion in the previous fiscal year.