NTT to Fully Acquire NTT Data Group for Over ¥2 Trillion, Seeks to Speed Merging of Telecommunications, IT Services
15:56 JST, May 8, 2025
NTT Corp. plans to fully acquire information technology services provider NTT Data group Corp. in a transaction projected to be worth about ¥2.37 trillion, the company announced Thursday.
NTT Data Group is a publicly listed subsidiary of NTT. Following the acquisition, it will likely be delisted from the stock exchange.
This strategic move is meant to expedite the convergence of telecommunications and information technology services to foster growth.
The core operations of NTT Data Group involve delivering IT services and managing data centers, primarily for corporate clients within the nation. It also oversees the NTT Group’s overseas businesses.
NTT currently holds a 57.7% equity stake in NTT Data Group and intends to acquire the remaining shares through a tender offer.
NTT has been intensifying its group restructuring initiatives, including the full acquisition in 2020 of NTT Docomo Inc., a previously listed subsidiary. Subsequently, the group centralized its international operations under NTT Data Group in 2022.
The accelerating digitization of businesses has favorably impacted NTT Data Group, resulting in strong performance and sustained growth in both revenue and profit.
For the fiscal year that ended in March 2025, the company projects consolidated revenue of ¥4.43 trillion, representing a 1.4% year-over-year increase. Operating profit, a key indicator of core earnings, is projected to reach ¥336 billion, marking an 8.5% year-over-year increase.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
-
Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo
-
Trump Aims to ‘Shock and Awe’ with Tariff Policy; Japanese Business Leader Examines U.S. Moves
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’