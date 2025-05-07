Japan’s KDDI Introduces Direct Mobile Phone Connections via Spacex’s Starlink Satellite Network

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

One of KDDI Corp. headquarters in the Shinjuku district in Tokyo.

KDDI Corp. has started a service for the direct connection of smartphones with the Starlink satellite network of SpaceX of the United States.

It is the first time in Japan that smartphone connection services using satellites has become available. Even in places that were out of the service areas of mobile phones in the nation, some kinds of message information can be transmitted and received.

From summer this year, KDDI will make it possible for its smartphone subscribers to access the internet.

Subscribers to KDDI’s au brand smartphones can use the new service free of charge for the time being.

Although applications do not need to be made for the new service, subscribers need to use iPhone models of Apple Inc., Galaxy models of Samsung Electronics Co. or other models that are compatible with Starlink.

In the direct connection service, smartphone subscribers can transmit and receive radio waves via Starlink satellites without accessing wireless access points.

Even in out-of-service places, such as mountainous areas and on the sea, KDDI subscribers can transmit and receive short message service texts, share location information and receive emergency earthquake warnings.

Subscribers using smartphones with the Android operating system of Google LLC can send texts of questions to conversational AI programs.

Prior to rolling out the new service, KDDI provided antennas for Starlink connection to areas damaged by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.