Toyota to Collaborate with Waymo on Self-Driving Tech

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Waymo’s imported vehicle used for demonstration runs (photographed in Tokyo in April)

Nagoya (Jiji Press)—Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it has reached a basic agreement with Waymo, a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc.., to explore a collaboration on self-driving technologies.

Under the collaboration, the Japanese automaker will allow Waymo to use its vehicles in the U.S. company’s autonomous taxi service. Toyota also aims to enhance self-driving technologies for its vehicles.

Woven by Toyota Inc., a subsidiary that develops advanced technology, will also join the potential collaboration.

Waymo operates a self-driving taxi service in San Francisco, Los Angeles and other U.S. cities. It has been collecting traffic environment data in Tokyo in cooperation with Japanese taxi service operator Nihon Kotsu Co. and Go Inc., which operates a ride-hailing app.

“We are confident this collaboration can help bring our solutions to more people around the world, moving us one step closer to a zero-accident society,” Toyota Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima said in a statement.

Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said, “We look forward to exploring this strategic partnership, incorporating their vehicles into our ride-hailing fleet and bringing the magic of Waymo’s autonomous driving technology to Toyota customers.”