System Failure Hits Sumitomo Mitsui Atms
13:35 JST, April 29, 2025
Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press) — Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. said Tuesday that a system failure has occurred, making automated teller machines at some branches in the Kansai western Japan region unavailable.
The cause of the failure is under investigation, and there is no prospect of when the system will be restored, the Japanese bank said.
The failure started around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, affecting ATMs at about 50 branches and sub-branches in prefectures including Hyogo and Osaka. Internet banking is also unavailable for accounts at the impacted locations.
No cyberattack has been confirmed at this time, Sumitomo Mitsui said.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
-
Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
-
Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
-
U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate