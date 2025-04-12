Japan’s Skymark Airlines Lets Flight Attendants, Ground Staff Wear Sneakers at Work; Chang Aims to Reduce Fatigue, Improve Work Conditions

Courtesy of Skymark Airlines Inc.

A flight attendant and ground staff member of Skymark Airlines hold pairs of sneakers.

Skymark Airlines Inc. announced Friday that it will let flight attendants and ground staff to wear sneakers during work, starting Monday.

The change aims to reduce the physical burden on staff who must work while standing for long periods of time.

Until now, flight attendants and ground staff could only wear black leather shoes or heels. From Monday, they will be allowed to wear black sneakers with shoe soles no higher than four centimeters.

Staff will also be able to choose the maker and materials for the shoes.

Flight attendants and ground staff mainly take care of passengers, so they often are standing or walking around inside the airplane or at airports for a long time.

Since wearing sneakers can lead to improved working conditions such as less fatigue, some low-cost carrier airlines have also let staff wear sneakers during work.

“We want to improve [their] working environment so that employees can work more comfortably,” said a spokesperson of Skymark Airlines.