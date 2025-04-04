Nissan Will Pause US Orders of Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs after Trump Tariffs
10:35 JST, April 4, 2025
Nissan Motor said on Thursday it will halt new orders of two Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs for the U.S. market after new auto tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump took effect.
Nissan also said as a result it will maintain two shifts of production of the Rogue SUV at its Smyrna, Tennessee plant after announcing plans in January to end one of the two shifts later this month.
The Japanese automaker said it is pausing any additional U.S. orders of the Infiniti QX50 and QX55 SUVs for the U.S. market produced at its joint venture COMPAS plant in Mexico but said production is expected to continue for those models sold in other markets.
