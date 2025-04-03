Switch 2 June 5 Launch Date Announced; Functions, Numerous Games Showcased During Nintendo Direct

The Japan News

The Nintendo Switch 2

A Nintendo Direct event on Wednesday showcased the Nintendo Switch 2, successor to the wildly successful Switch, detailing its June 5 release date, system specifications and games.

Several new features of the system were shown during the presentation, including the chat button, which allows communication between players without necessitating the use of addition devices, as well as how the Joy-Con 2 controllers can be split and used like computer mice for more nuanced control.

Launch titles were also announced, with “Mario Kart World” getting a special spotlight to show off new play styles, with 24 drivers in the same race.

Third-party titles included the likes of “Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition” and “Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition,” strategy games set to make good use of the mouse function. “The Duskbloods,” a new FromSoftware title, likely to be as enticingly difficult as their previous games, is slated for a 2026 release.

Many older games will be getting a fresh coat of paint to take advantage of the Switch 2’s increased size and improved graphics. Switch 2 editions of games in The Legend of Zelda series, including “Breath of the Wild” and “Tears of the Kingdom” will be available on day one with updated graphics and additional features.