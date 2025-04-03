Apple Intelligence Features Expanded to Support Japanese

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Pictures created by Apple Inc.’s generative artificial intelligence system are seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Apple Inc. expanded the range of languages supported in its AI system Apple Intelligence to include Japanese on Tuesday.

The U.S. firm is apparently aiming to increase its sales of iPhones and other main products by adding new features. Other languages that became newly available in Apple Intelligence included French, German and Italian.

Apple Intelligence can now help users summarize e-mails and edit photos, for instance, with Japanese instructions. It also supports voice instructions given through Apple’s virtual assistant Siri.

Users of Apple Intelligence can create custom emoji — called Genmoji — by giving written instructions on what they want the Genmoji to look like. Typing in “a squirrel wearing a party hat,” for example, will display multiple patterns. Users can choose the one they like and send it as a message.

Apple Intelligence is available on products in the iPhone 16 series released in September last year and on some models of tablets and personal computers. The new service can be used by updating to the latest version of the OS software.