Toyota to Establish its 1st EV-Only Production Line in Japan; Production Line at Takaoka Plant to Produce bZ4X Electric SUV

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Toyota’s bZ4X electric SUV

Toyota Motor Corp. will establish a production line specifically for electric vehicles at its Takaoka plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, as early as this autumn.

This will be Toyota’s first production line in Japan dedicated to EVs. The line will have an estimated production capacity of 100,000 units per year. The major automaker aims to strengthen its production capacity in anticipation of future growth in the EV market.

The plant has two lines, and one of which will be dedicated to EV production. It will produce the bZ4X electric sport utility vehicle, some of which will be exported. Toyota is not only considering expanding the variety of EV models produced at the plant but also intends to establish a battery assembly line there.

The bZ4X, Toyota’s first mass-produced EV, was launched in 2022. The model is currently being produced on the same line as hybrid vehicles at its Motomachi plant in the city, but high manufacturing costs have been a challenge.

Toyota’s global sales of EVs in 2024 increased by about 30% year-on-year to 140,000 units.