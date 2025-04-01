Yomiuri Shimbun Launches Cooperative Effort With Dow Jones; New Digital Media Service Will Deliver News Professionals Need Quickly

< The Yomiuri Shimbun

An image that shows a screenshot of the new service, including an English article

The specialty of DOW JONES YOMIURI SHIMBUN Pro — a digital media service for corporate customers launched by The Yomiuri Shimbun and U.S. media firm Dow Jones & Co. on Tuesday — is quickly delivering the news that people in various professions need on the latest developments in Japan and overseas.

The Yomiuri Shimbun will quickly and accurately report news from Japan to the world, with the aim of supporting Japan’s economic growth.

Japan’s political, economic and social environments are in flux, changing at an accelerating pace. In the fields of corporate management and organizational operations, the demand is higher than ever for clues that can help anticipate future developments as quickly as possible to support informed decision-making.

The new subscription service systematically offers articles that readers need in order to understand the latest developments and anticipate what lies ahead. By delivering explanations, analysis and expert contributions, as well as articles about the latest developments, the new service provides context to help people develop a deeper understanding of news.

For instance, the new service delivers breaking news on the words and actions of prominent politicians or executives, followed by full reports and reactions, as well as articles on the context behind the statements and actions, and analysis of continuing developments.

The cooperation between the two companies will dramatically enhance The Yomiuri Shimbun’s ability to deliver information abroad.

With domestic markets shrinking due to the decreasing birth rate and aging population, many companies and organizations are seeking new opportunities in overseas markets. Despite digitalization making it easier to share information, a major challenge is ensuring that information reaches its intended audience without being drowned out.

Dow Jones Newswires, a financial and business information service that transmits articles in English and has a lot of business connections, provides a route for companies to send out information such as management policies and original ideas to professionals in financial, investment and government sectors worldwide, including in the United States and Europe.

Synergy can be expected as each organization shares information from its own particular perspective. With professional staff translating articles that are based on interviews conducted by reporters, readers can understand the news from multiple perspectives.

At a time when people are surrounded by floods of unverified information, this new service seeks to develop a foundation for constructive discussions and exchanges of opinions. By delivering accurate information, it aims to create a platform for debate that addresses controversial issues, such as energy and security, and seeks practical solutions.

The Yomiuri Shimbun hopes this new service will give its reporters opportunities to improve their skills in covering highly specialized news, bringing new perspectives and elements to its articles and enhancing the media’s value.