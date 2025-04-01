FYCS Launched Via Integration of 4 NTV Stations; Will Work to Streamline Operations, Create New Businesses

The Yomiuri Shimbun

FYCS President Akira Ishizawa, right, unveils a signboard for FYCS at the launch ceremony in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Nippon TV network’s four flagship stations integrated their operations on Tuesday, forming Yomiuri Chukyo FS Broadcasting Holdings Corp. (FYCS), a certified broadcasting holding company.

With advertising revenues at a standstill, the four companies will work together under the holding company to streamline operations, jointly produce programs and create new businesses in order to increase earnings.

The four companies are Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co. based in Sapporo; Chukyo TV. Broadcasting Co. based in Nagoya; Yomiuri Telecasting Corp. based in Osaka; and Fukuoka Broadcasting System Corp. based in Fukuoka.

“We will join forces to open a new path [for commercial broadcasting],” FYCS President Akira Ishizawa said at the launch ceremony in Tokyo.

The four companies will continue their broadcasting operations in their respective regions, with FYCS taking the lead in efforts to promote cooperation across regions and stations.