FYCS Launched Via Integration of 4 NTV Stations; Will Work to Streamline Operations, Create New Businesses
15:44 JST, April 1, 2025
The Nippon TV network’s four flagship stations integrated their operations on Tuesday, forming Yomiuri Chukyo FS Broadcasting Holdings Corp. (FYCS), a certified broadcasting holding company.
With advertising revenues at a standstill, the four companies will work together under the holding company to streamline operations, jointly produce programs and create new businesses in order to increase earnings.
The four companies are Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co. based in Sapporo; Chukyo TV. Broadcasting Co. based in Nagoya; Yomiuri Telecasting Corp. based in Osaka; and Fukuoka Broadcasting System Corp. based in Fukuoka.
“We will join forces to open a new path [for commercial broadcasting],” FYCS President Akira Ishizawa said at the launch ceremony in Tokyo.
The four companies will continue their broadcasting operations in their respective regions, with FYCS taking the lead in efforts to promote cooperation across regions and stations.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
-
Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
-
150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
-
Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
-
U.S. Raps Japan over Rice Tariff
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- U.S. Raps Japan over Rice Tariff