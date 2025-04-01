Yomiuri Shimbun, Dow Jones Launch New Subscription News Service; Overseas Readers to Be Informed About Latest Development in Japan





The Yomiuri Shimbun and U.S. media firm Dow Jones & Co. on Tuesday launched the DOW JONES YOMIURI SHIMBUN Pro, a digital subscription news service for corporate customers that will allow readers to stay informed about the latest developments in Japan and around the world.

The name indicates that the companies aim to work together to report on the latest developments in a timely manner and offer reliable insights to navigate uncertain times.

The Yomiuri Shimbun has about 2,500 staff writers in Japan and overseas, the largest number of any newspaper company in Japan, covering various topics, including politics, the economy, medicine and society.

Dow Jones distributes thousands of news articles, mainly from overseas, every day. Select articles from The Wall Street Journal, a renowned U.S. newspaper, and OPIS, an agency that provides energy related information and news, are distributed in Japanese.

The collaboration between The Yomiuri Shimbun and Dow Jones makes it easier to inform readers overseas about the latest developments in Japan.

English articles translated by dedicated staff at The Yomiuri Shimbun are distributed via Dow Jones Newswires, which is a business information service with contracts in the economic, financial and government sectors worldwide, including the United States and Europe.

Founded in the United States in 1882, Dow Jones is a global firm that delivers news and business information. Currently, it has editorial bases in New York, London, Barcelona and Singapore.