Iwatani Corp. Unveils Japan’s First Hydrogen-Powered Passenger Ship; Vessel Will Sail during 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Mahoroba, Iwatani Corp.’s hydrogen fuel cell ship for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, is seen in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

Japan’s first hydrogen-powered passenger ship will be in service for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, which will kick off on April 13.

Iwatani Corp. held a ceremony to unveil the ship Mahoroba on March 21 in Konohana Ward, Osaka. The vessel powered by hydrogen fuel cells emits no carbon dioxide while sailing. The company aims to demonstrate the ship as a “moving pavilion” to the the world.

During the Expo, the Mahoroba will sail between the Nakanoshima area in central Osaka and the Expo venue, Yumeshima Island, via Universal City Port in Konohana Ward in an about one-hour trip.

The ship has a tank storing hydrogen gas and generates electric power by a chemical reaction between the gas and oxygen.

Some of the hydrogen gas will be produced by electric power to be generated by Kansai Electric Power Co.’s nuclear power plant.

“Hydrogen also has the potential to be used as a fuel for transportation means such as trains and planes,” Iwatani Corp. President Hiroshi Majima said at the ceremony. “Through the Expo, we hope people will become familiar with hydrogen as a power source.”