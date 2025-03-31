TEPCO Completes Treated Water Discharge in Fukushima for FY 2024

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tanks are seen at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Sunday that it has completed the ocean discharge of treated water containing radioactive tritium from its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant for fiscal 2024, which ends Monday.

The company released about 7,800 tons of treated water that was diluted with seawater about 1 kilometer off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, through an undersea tunnel in the final and seventh round of discharge for the fiscal year. The latest round started on March 12.

In fiscal 2025, TEPCO plans to release a total of about 54,600 tons in seven discharges. The amount of tritium to be released is expected to reach 15 trillion becquerels, up 1 trillion becquerels from the previous year.

TEPCO started the treated water discharge in August 2023, releasing about 85,800 tons so far. Tritium concentrations in seawater and fishery products are far below the national standard.