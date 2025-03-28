Logo Made to Label Authentic Japanese Whisky; Association Seeks to Promote Increasingly Popular Domestic Whisky

Courtesy of Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association

The newly released logo to label Japanese whisky

The Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association on Thursday unveiled a logo to label domestically produced spirits that meet its standards, in response to the growing popularity of Japanese whisky. The association hopes the logo will help consumers identify Japanese liquor and raise awareness of the products both at home and abroad.

The association began labeling domestically produced whisky meeting its standards in 2024. The criteria includes that the whisky must be made with water extracted in Japan and that the entire production process must be carried out at a Japanese distillery. The association plans to begin using the logo mainly on products of major domestic brands.

According to the association, there have been cases of whiskies produced overseas being sold as Japanese whisky, which has continued even after setting up its labeling standards.

The association plans to hold discussions with entities including the National Tax Agency on legalizing labeling standards for Japanese whisky.