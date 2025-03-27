Takanawa Gateway City Opens in Tokyo’s Minato Ward; Promising Hub of Innovation, Culture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People involved celebrate the opening of Takanawa Gateway City in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Takanawa Gateway City, a long-awaited urban complex surrounding Takanawa Gateway Station on the JR Yamanote Line, began its partial opening on Thursday in Minato Ward, Tokyo, heralding a new phase of development for the district.

Constructed on a 9.5-hectare former rail depot, the development aspires to evolve into a dynamic hub, ultimately accommodating 20,000 corporate workers, with the relocation of KDDI Corp.’s headquarters and other major developments.

At the inauguration ceremony, Yoichi Kise, president of East Japan Railway Company (JR East) and the project’s developer, emphasized the historical significance of the site. “Takanawa marks the origin of Japan’s railway system. Reflecting the railway’s role as a symbol of modern Japan’s innovation, we aim to create a city that perpetuates this legacy,” he said.

The first phase of the opening includes two buildings adjacent to the train station with office space, retail outlets and an international convention center. An international hotel is also scheduled to open this autumn.

The district includes many public spaces designed to accommodate a variety of events, from festivals highlighting regional Japanese sake to immersive cultural experiences curated in partnership with neighboring embassies.