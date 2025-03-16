Shinkansen Window Cracks Mid-Journey, Detached Metal Cover Hits Glass; No Injuries Reported
15:02 JST, March 16, 2025
A passenger on the Nozomi 317 Tokaido Shinkansen, en route to Shin-Osaka from Tokyo, reported to a conductor at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday that the glass of a window in car 16 was cracked. Approximately 60 passengers in the car were relocated to another carriage, and the train temporarily reduced its speed. No injuries were reported.
According to Central Japan Railway Co., a metal plate (approximately 30 cm in length, up to 60 cm in width, 3 mm thick, and weighing about 4 kg) was found dislodged inside a tunnel in Aichi Prefecture. This metal cover was part of the signal and communication cable conduit within the tunnel and is believed to have struck the train’s window.
Construction work on the communication equipment had been carried out in the tunnel from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
“We will thoroughly investigate the cause of this incident and take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence,” JR Central said in a statement.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Tariffs on Imported Cars Could Affect Entire Japanese Economy; ‘Most Serious Threat’ is Targeting of Auto Industry
-
Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
-
Japanese Banks Raising Savings Account Interest Rates; Financial Institutions Seek New Ways to Lure Clients
-
Dollar Slips below 150 Yen for 1st Time in 2 Months
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Mitsubishi Motors’ PHVs, Presence in S.E. Asia Raised Honda’s Expectations
JN ACCESS RANKING
- U.S. Tariffs on Imported Cars Could Affect Entire Japanese Economy; ‘Most Serious Threat’ is Targeting of Auto Industry
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)