Japan to Construct Country’s First 3D-printed Train Station; JR West Picks Unmanned Station in Wakayama Prefecture
7:00 JST, March 13, 2025
For the first time in the country, 3D printer technology will be used to construct a new building for an unmanned railway station, according to a Tuesday announcement by West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) and others.
The new Hatsushima Station along the Kisei Line in Arita, Wakayama Prefecture, will be a one-story concrete building. The structure will be 2.6 meters tall, 6.3 meters wide and 2.1 meters deep.
The project aims to efficiently construct a station if renovating an aging station poses problems.
The building parts will be produced at Serendix Inc., a homebuilder using 3D printers in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, and assembled at the station site. The assembly is scheduled to take place after the last train on March 25. The work is expected to require about six hours.
JR West chose Hatsushima Station for the project because it is close to the sea and makes it easier for the company to check matters such as the building’s durability as it is exposed to salty air.
“We will closely examine the cost for construction, maintenance and management, and hopefully bring the project to other stations, too,” said a JR West official.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Iwaya Asks Rubio to Exclude Japan from U.S. Reciprocal, Additional Tariffs; Japan, U.S. Discuss Tariffs in Meeting
-
U.S. Tariffs on Imported Cars Could Affect Entire Japanese Economy; ‘Most Serious Threat’ is Targeting of Auto Industry
-
Stockpiled Rice to Be Released, Govt Says; 1st Time to Release Rice Reserves for Market Stabilization
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s
-
Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Iwaya Asks Rubio to Exclude Japan from U.S. Reciprocal, Additional Tariffs; Japan, U.S. Discuss Tariffs in Meeting
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- U.S. Tariffs on Imported Cars Could Affect Entire Japanese Economy; ‘Most Serious Threat’ is Targeting of Auto Industry
- Stockpiled Rice to Be Released, Govt Says; 1st Time to Release Rice Reserves for Market Stabilization
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability