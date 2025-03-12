New Yomiuri Group Company Certified as Holding Firm for 4 Broadcasters in NTV Network, Raising Hopes for Better Content
14:59 JST, March 12, 2025
Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiichiro Murakami on Tuesday certified a new company to be launched in April as a holding firm for four broadcasting companies in the Nippon TV network. The new firm is known as Yomiuri Chukyo FS Broadcasting Holdings Corp. (FYCS).
The four broadcasters will integrate their businesses as wholly owned subsidiaries of FYCS to boost efficiency and collaborate on the production of program content.
On Tuesday, Masashi Adachi, senior vice minister for internal affairs and communications, presented the certificate for the holding company to Yozo Matsuda, president of Yomiuri Telecasting Corp., and others.
FYCS will bring together Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co., based in Sapporo; Chukyo TV. Broadcasting Co., based in Nagoya; Yomiuri Telecasting Corp., based in Osaka; and Fukuoka Broadcasting System Corp., based in Fukuoka.
The holding firm will stabilize the management base of the broadcasters through the business integration and improve their ability to release attractive content together with NTV and other Yomiuri group firms.
“The four TV stations will join together to create new value that other broadcasters don’t have,” said Akira Ishizawa, who is vice chairman of Nippon Television Holdings Inc. and set to be president of FYCS.
