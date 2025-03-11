Nissan President Uchida to Step Down, Espinosa to be New Head; Move Comes as Uchida Takes Responsibility for Firm’s Performance (UPDATE 1)
17:52 JST, March 11, 2025
Nissan Motor Co. announced Tuesday that Ivan Espinosa, who is currently serving as chief planning officer, will replace Makoto Uchida as president and CEO of the company from April 1.
The decision was approved at a board of directors meeting on the day.
The move comes as Uchida takes responsibility for the company’s deteriorating performance.
Nissan aims to find ways to improve business performance through restructuring and building partnerships with other companies.
Espinosa, a graduate of Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Mexico, served in such senior positions as a director at Nissan Mexicana and vice president of Nissan International.
Nissan said Uchida will retain his position as a director until the annual general shareholders’ meeting planned for June.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Stockpiled Rice to Be Released, Govt Says; 1st Time to Release Rice Reserves for Market Stabilization
-
Iwaya Asks Rubio to Exclude Japan from U.S. Reciprocal, Additional Tariffs; Japan, U.S. Discuss Tariffs in Meeting
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s
-
Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Nissan Took Umbrage at Honda’s Subsidiary Proposal; Nissan Executive Fumes about “Insane Decision”
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Stockpiled Rice to Be Released, Govt Says; 1st Time to Release Rice Reserves for Market Stabilization
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Iwaya Asks Rubio to Exclude Japan from U.S. Reciprocal, Additional Tariffs; Japan, U.S. Discuss Tariffs in Meeting
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026