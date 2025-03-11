Nissan President Uchida to Step Down, Espinosa to be New Head; Move Comes as Uchida Takes Responsibility for Firm’s Performance (UPDATE 1)



Makoto Uchida, left, and Ivan Espinosa

Nissan Motor Co. announced Tuesday that Ivan Espinosa, who is currently serving as chief planning officer, will replace Makoto Uchida as president and CEO of the company from April 1.

The decision was approved at a board of directors meeting on the day.

The move comes as Uchida takes responsibility for the company’s deteriorating performance.

Nissan aims to find ways to improve business performance through restructuring and building partnerships with other companies.

Espinosa, a graduate of Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Mexico, served in such senior positions as a director at Nissan Mexicana and vice president of Nissan International.

Nissan said Uchida will retain his position as a director until the annual general shareholders’ meeting planned for June.