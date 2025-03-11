Japan McDonald’s Hamburger Price to Be Hiked to ¥190; Around 40% of All Items to See Increase, Including S-Size McFry

Courtesy of McDonald’s Co. (Japan)

A McDonald’s hamburger is seen.

McDonald’s Co. (Japan) has announced on Monday it will raise the retail prices of around 40% of all items, including hamburgers and S-size fries from Wednesday.

The company will increase prices by ¥10 to ¥30, mainly for single items. The hikes are attributed to an increase in costs such as labor and logistics. This will be the fourth consecutive year of price hikes since 2022.

A hamburger will go from ¥170 to ¥190, and a cheeseburger will be priced at ¥220 from ¥200. The price of Happy Meal will rise from ¥490-¥520 to ¥510-¥540. As for the McFry, only the S-size will increase from ¥190 to ¥200, with M- and L-size fries remaining the same.