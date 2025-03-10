Mass Production of Rapidus Advanced Semiconductors From 2027; Company Working to Promote Human Resource Development

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rapidus Chairman Tetsuro Higashi speaks at a lecture organized by the Yomiuri International Economic Society in Tokyo on Monday.

Rapidus Corp. will begin mass production of advanced semiconductors in Japan in early 2027, according to Chairman Tetsuro Higashi.

“We’re envisioning doing it [mass production] at a relatively fast pace,” Higashi said during a lecture organized by the Yomiuri International Economic Society in Tokyo.

Rapidus’ factory is now being readied in Chitose, Hokkaido, and is scheduled to start operation in April. “A total of about 230 units of equipment will be delivered by the end of March. After that, we’ll set up the pilot line and start producing samples,” Higashi said.

The company is currently hiring 30 to 40 engineers every month, mainly people who were involved in the semiconductor industry when Japan accounted for about 50% of the world market in the 1980s.

However, Higashi also said that in the future there will be a severe shortage of human resources. A project to address this issue is currently underway with the government and universities, he said.

“We’re working with the University of Tokyo, Tohoku University [and other institutions] to develop a curriculum for human resource development, and we’re considering sharing this curriculum nationwide,” Higashi said.

Based on these efforts, “we want to cooperate with countries in Asia and Europe as well as the United States to develop human resources. We also want to promote international cooperation at the research and development level and establish new supply chains,” he said.

“Over the next five to 10 years, financial support from the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry is important. For longer-term projects, [support] from the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry [is necessary],” Higashi said.

Rapidus plans to produce 2 nanometer semiconductors. Because they consume less energy than current semiconductors, they are expected to be in demand in a wide range of areas, including the creation of artificial intelligence.