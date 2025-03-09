Keio Unveils Train Decorated with Sanrio Characters; Companies Work to Liven up Local Area, Keio Line

© 2025 Sanrio Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hello Kitty, left, and Cinnamoroll pose for photos in front of a train decorated with Sanrio characters in Inagi, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Railway operator Keio Corp. unveiled a new 10-car train decorated with Sanrio characters at a rail yard in Inagi, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The train will be put into service on the Keio Line on Monday.

The railway company, which is also based in the city, has made efforts in cooperation with Inagi-based Sanrio Entertainment Co. to liven up the areas around Keio Tama Center Station — the nearest station to the Sanrio Puroland amusement park — such as designating Hello Kitty, a well-known Sanrio character, as an honorary master of the station.

The Keio Line initiative to decorate the train was launched in 2016. The train unveiled Friday is the third of its kind.

The front of the train has a dark blue background with Sanrio characters painted on top in gold. The sides are adorned with eight Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll.