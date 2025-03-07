Toyota Launches Its Cheapest Smart EV in China, Aims to Up Market Share

Reuters file photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) — Japan’s Toyota began selling a $20,000 smart electric car in China this week, aiming to attract buyers with its advanced features similar to Chinese rivals, as the automaker ups efforts to regain share in the world’s largest auto market.

Toyota has had limited success so far with its previous electric vehicle (EV) models in a hugely competitive market dominated by local players such as Chinese EV giant BY.

It began taking orders for its latest — and much cheaper — model, the Bozhi 3X, on Thursday.

Toyota and its Chinese partner, state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), had first unveiled the car at an autoshow in Beijing last year.

More than 10,000 orders were received within an hour of the launch, Peng Baolin, a vice president of sales at GAC Toyota, said on his Weibo social media account on Thursday.