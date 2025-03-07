Nissan Eyes 3 Foreign Executives as Possible CEO Successors; Company Prepares for Uchida to Step Down

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida

Nissan Motor Co. has begun making arrangements for CEO Makoto Uchida to step down, as the company considers him to be responsible for the company’s deteriorating business performance. Three foreign executives, including CFO Jeremie Papin, have emerged as candidates to replace him.

The nominating committee, which proposes the selection of presidential candidates to the board of directors, discussed Uchida’s retirement proposal on Thursday and compiled a list of internal candidates, according to sources.

In addition to Papin, Guillaume Cartier, who is chief of European business and other operations, and Ivan Espinosa, Chief Planning Officer, are among the potential successors.

Nissan will discuss the new structure at a board of directors meeting on Tuesday. However, all three are current company executives and therefore, like Uchida, can be held responsible for company performance. Whether they will be able to gain shareholders’ understanding remains to be seen.

Some directors are also reportedly seeking to select candidates from outside the company, and it is anticipated that negotiations will prove difficult. If a consensus is not reached, there remains a possibility that Uchida will continue in his role.