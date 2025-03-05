Japanese Startup’s Lunar Lander on Course to Land June 6; Set to Be 1st Japanese Private Company to Achieve Moon Landing
15:12 JST, March 5, 2025
Lunar lander Resilience from Tokyo-based startup ispace, inc. will land on the moon on June 6 at the earliest. The space venture company announced on Tuesday.
Resilience was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in January. On Feb. 15, the spaceship arrived at a point as close as about 8,400 kilometers from the moon before changing its course by using the moon’s gravity. Resilience then entered orbit best suited to heading to the moon surface.
According to ispace, Resilience will reach lunar orbit on May 6 and spend a month correcting its course. Under the plan, the lunar lander will begin its descent from 100 kilometers above the moon between about 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on June 6, and land at about 4:24 a.m.
If the project is successful, ispace will become the first Japanese private-sector firm to achieve a moon landing and the third private company in the world to do so after two U.S. companies.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s
-
Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Nissan Took Umbrage at Honda’s Subsidiary Proposal; Nissan Executive Fumes about “Insane Decision”
-
Japanese Banks Raising Savings Account Interest Rates; Financial Institutions Seek New Ways to Lure Clients
-
Dollar Slips below 150 Yen for 1st Time in 2 Months
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital