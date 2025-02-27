Seven & i Founding Family Gives Up on Management Buyout Plan; FamilyMart Owner Decides Not to Invest in Deal
17:26 JST, February 27, 2025
Seven & i Holdings Co., the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, announced Thursday that the founding Ito family has told the company that it has been unable to secure funding for its proposed management buyout of the company.
MBOs are a method by which a company’s management acquires the company through purchasing shares.
Itochu Corp., which was considering investing up to ¥1 trillion, also officially announced Thursday that it had decided not to join the MBO scheme, saying, “We have completed our consideration into this plan.”
Itochu apparently has seen little scope for mutual benefit with convenience store chain FamilyMart, an Itochu subsidiary.
Seven & i in August said it had received a takeover bid from leading Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. It had expressed its reluctance to accept the proposed acquisition.
Seven & i Vice President Junro Ito, a member of the founding family, and Ito-Kogyo Co., the family’s asset management company, had proposed the MBO of Seven & i to counter the Canadian firm’s takeover bid.
With the proposed acquisition was estimated to be worth a total of between ¥8 trillion to ¥9 trillion, the Ito family approached megabanks and U.S. investment funds in addition to Itochu for financing and investment.
However, their plan to secure the necessary financing fell through when they were unable to obtain the cooperation of Itochu, which had been a strong candidate for investment.
Seven & i announced it is continuing “to assess a full range of strategic alternatives, including the proposal from [Couche-Tard].”
However, Seven & i, which has shown a strong aversion to takeovers, apparently intends to increase its corporate value on its own.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s
-
Fuji Media Holdings Revises Down Its Net Profit Forecast by 66％; Advertising Revenue Projected to Plummet Following Scandal
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Sheds over 1,000 Points in Morning (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Nissan Took Umbrage at Honda’s Subsidiary Proposal; Nissan Executive Fumes about “Insane Decision”
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall