Flights between Chubu, Cheongju Airports Launched in Jan.; Service Connects Central S. Korea, Aichi Pref.
17:11 JST, February 19, 2025
NAGOYA — Aero K Airlines Co., a South Korean low-cost carrier, launched a scheduled route between Chubu Centrair International Airport and Cheongju International Airport on Jan. 31.
The airline operates four round trip flights a week, and it plans to operate daily from the end of March.
Flights depart from Cheongju Airport at 1:40 p.m. and arrive at Chubu Airport in one hour and 45 minutes. Return flights depart from Chubu Airport at 4:25 p.m. and arrive at Cheongju Airport in two hours.
The first flight with about 180 passengers arrived at Chubu Airport with a welcome water spray on Jan. 31. The passengers received commemorative gifts from the airline and airport company staff.
“I want to visit Tokoname, Nagoya Castle and Legoland Japan, and eat misokatsu,” said a 40-year-old company employee who came to Japan for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Aero K Airlines CEO Kang Byeong Ho said, “This route will be useful for both business and tourism, connecting Nagoya, which is convenient for domestic travel, and Cheongju in the center of South Korea.”
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
-
Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
-
Fuji Media Holdings Revises Down Its Net Profit Forecast by 66％; Advertising Revenue Projected to Plummet Following Scandal
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Sheds over 1,000 Points in Morning (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry