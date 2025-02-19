Flights between Chubu, Cheongju Airports Launched in Jan.; Service Connects Central S. Korea, Aichi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An Aero K Airlines flight arriving at Chubu Centrair International Airport on Jan. 31 receives a welcome water spray.

NAGOYA — Aero K Airlines Co., a South Korean low-cost carrier, launched a scheduled route between Chubu Centrair International Airport and Cheongju International Airport on Jan. 31.

The airline operates four round trip flights a week, and it plans to operate daily from the end of March.

Flights depart from Cheongju Airport at 1:40 p.m. and arrive at Chubu Airport in one hour and 45 minutes. Return flights depart from Chubu Airport at 4:25 p.m. and arrive at Cheongju Airport in two hours.

The first flight with about 180 passengers arrived at Chubu Airport with a welcome water spray on Jan. 31. The passengers received commemorative gifts from the airline and airport company staff.

“I want to visit Tokoname, Nagoya Castle and Legoland Japan, and eat misokatsu,” said a 40-year-old company employee who came to Japan for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Aero K Airlines CEO Kang Byeong Ho said, “This route will be useful for both business and tourism, connecting Nagoya, which is convenient for domestic travel, and Cheongju in the center of South Korea.”