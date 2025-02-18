Hakata Ramen Chain IPPUDO’s Operating Company to Acquire First Miso Ramen Shop Operator
11:32 JST, February 18, 2025
Chikaranomoto Holdings Co., which operates the Hakata ramen chain IPPUDO, announced Monday that it would acquire Rise Co., a company that operates miso ramen shops in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Aiming to expand its network of eateries, this the first time that the group, which mainly operates tonkotsu ramen restaurants, has brought a miso ramen store operator under its umbrella.
Rise operates a total of eight shops in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture under the Kaede and Kanade brands.
