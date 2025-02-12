Nippon Steel CEO Hashimoto Likely to Meet with Trump Soon Over U.S. Steel Deal; Firm’s Negotiator Heads to U.S. to Make Arrangements
21:09 JST, February 12, 2025
Nippon Steel Corp. Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori, who is in charge of negotiations in the United States over the firm’s deal regarding United States Steel Corp., left for the country on Wednesday.
Eiji Hashimoto, chairman and CEO of Nippon Steel, will also likely travel to the United States in the near future to meet with Trump.
At last week’s Japan-U.S. summit meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to meet with Nippon Steel executives in the near future.
Mori is expected to make preliminary arrangements for the meeting. The vice chairman is also expected to confirm the details of the agreement reached at the summit and gather information.
