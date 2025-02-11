Japanese Bankers Association to Name FY25 Chair; Junichi Hanzawa of MUFG Bank in Line for Post
15:05 JST, February 11, 2025
Arrangements are being made for the Japanese Bankers Association to name Junichi Hanzawa, president and CEO of MUFG Bank, Ltd., as its next chairperson for fiscal 2025.
The association’s board of directors is expected to unofficially make the decision this week. This will be the second time in three years for Hanzawa, 60, to serve in the post.
The association’s chairmanship is held for a year and customarily rotated among the heads of the three megabanks — MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. — and the holding companies of the three banks.
Currently, the post is held by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking President and CEO Akihiro Fukutome, 62.
The post’s appointment is normally decided earlier, but the adjustment was delayed this time due to a situation regarding safe-deposit box thefts by a former MUFG employee.
