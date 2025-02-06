Fuji Mineral Water Introduces Aluminum Bottled Water to Reduce Plastic Waste

Courtesy of Fuji Mineral Water

Fuji Mineral Water’s new aluminum bottle product

In order to reduce plastic waste, Tokyo-based Fuji Mineral Water has launched a new mineral water product packaged in an aluminum bottle.

Founded in 1929, the company was the first in Japan to manufacture and sell non-carbonated mineral water. From an environmental standpoint, it has previously introduced returnable glass bottles and paper-packaged products to promote sustainability.

Aluminum cans are highly recyclable and have excellent thermal conductivity, allowing the contents to cool quickly. The newly launched 490-milliliter bottle of mineral water is sourced from Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture.

The product is now available for purchase on the company’s official online store.

“Though mineral water is typically sold in plastic bottles, we encourage customers to try this eco-friendly alternative,” said a company representative.