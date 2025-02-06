Home>Business>Companies

Nissan President Tells Honda President Merger Talks Will End

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Makoto Uchida, president of Nissan Motor Co. and Toshihiro Mibe, president of Honda Motor Co., hold a joint press conference on their merger talks in Tokyo on December 23, 2024.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:48 JST, February 6, 2025

Nissan Motor Co. President Makoto Uchida told Honda Motor Co. President Toshihiro Mibe that he plans to scrap merger talks, The Yomiuri Shimbun learned on Thursday.

