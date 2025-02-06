Nissan President Tells Honda President Merger Talks Will End
12:48 JST, February 6, 2025
Nissan Motor Co. President Makoto Uchida told Honda Motor Co. President Toshihiro Mibe that he plans to scrap merger talks, The Yomiuri Shimbun learned on Thursday.
