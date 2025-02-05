Nissan Intends to Terminate Merger Talks with Honda
19:18 JST, February 5, 2025
Nissan Motor Co. intends to terminate merger talks with Honda Motor Co., it has been learned.
Nissan convened a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to proceed with the merger talks, which were first announced in December.
Nissan likely found Honda’s conditions for a merger to be unacceptable. One such unacceptable condition, which was suggested by Honda, was for Nissan to become a subsidiary.
