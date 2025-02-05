Nissan Intends to Terminate Merger Talks with Honda

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nissan Motor Co. President Makoto Uchida, left, and Honda Motor Co. President Toshihiro Mibe, center, hold a press conference announcing the start of merger talks in December 2024.

Nissan Motor Co. intends to terminate merger talks with Honda Motor Co., it has been learned.

Nissan convened a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to proceed with the merger talks, which were first announced in December.

Nissan likely found Honda’s conditions for a merger to be unacceptable. One such unacceptable condition, which was suggested by Honda, was for Nissan to become a subsidiary.