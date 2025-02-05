Japan Firm to Launch Products for Immune System in Taiwan; Market Set to Extend to Australia, Thailand, from 2026
15:51 JST, February 5, 2025
Kirin Holdings Co. will release products in Taiwan that contain an ingredient which claims to help maintain immune system functions.
The company will sell supplements and other products containing L.lactis strain Plasma in Taiwan by the end of the year, and expects to begin sales in Australia, Thailand and other countries from 2026.
L.lactis strain Plasma has previously been sold to overseas companies mainly as an ingredient, but Kirin is set to accelerate the commercialization of the products. The company plans to sell the products overseas by utilizing the sales channels of Blackmores Ltd., a major Australian health food manufacturer that it acquired in 2023.
In Japan, the alcoholic beverages market is expected to see less growth as the population declines and people become more health conscious. Kirin sees its health-related business as a pillar of growth and last year acquired FANCL Corp., a company that sells health foods and cosmetics.
The company is also considering selling FANCL brand products in the future through Blackmores’ sales channels in Southeast Asia, where there is a high level of beauty consciousness.
“Together with Blackmores, FANCL will create a synergy effect,” Kirin Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Yoshinori Isozaki said in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. “It’s significant for us to be able to commercialize and sell products out of materials that Kirin possesses.”
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
-
Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
-
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 Unveils 900 Custom Cars; Features Nissan R32 EV, Honda Hybrid Prelude, Hyundai Inster, many more
-
Fuji Media Holdings Revises Down Its Net Profit Forecast by 66％; Advertising Revenue Projected to Plummet Following Scandal
-
Sponsors Pull Commercials on Fuji TV after Masahiro Nakai Scandal (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son