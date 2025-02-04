Suzuki Suspends Orders for New Jimny Nomade Model; Extremely High Demand Made Company Unable to Keep Up with Production
13:46 JST, February 4, 2025
Suzuki Motor Corp. announced on Monday that it has temporarily stopped accepting orders for the new Jimny Nomade, the first 5-door model in the Jimny series. About 50,000 orders were received in the five days following the announcement on Jan. 30, and Suzuki determined that it could not keep up with production.
The sales target for the Nomade was approximately 14,500 units per year. The cars are scheduled to begin being delivered in the same sequence they were ordered after the release date, April 3, but even those who have already ordered may have to wait as much as three years. Exhibitions and other events scheduled to be held at shopping malls nationwide will also be canceled.
Suzuki commented: “The entire company is working hard to resume accepting orders as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
It is believed that the Nomade, the first 5-door model in the Jimny series, has seen greater demand than expected from families and other customer segments due to the increased space in the rear seats and cargo area.
