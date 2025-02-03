Japanese Companies Having Production Bases in Mexico, Canada Concerned about U.S. Tariffs’ Impact
17:09 JST, February 3, 2025
There are concerns that the imposition of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump on imports from Canada and Mexico will impact Japanese automakers and other manufacturers that have production bases in those countries.
Mexico hosts production bases of Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp., with vehicles produced there exported to the United States. In addition, companies that supply auto parts and materials also have production bases in Mexico, with Toray Industries, Inc. having a production base for airbag fabric and JFE Steel Corp. having a processing plant for high-grade steel materials for vehicles.
According to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), in 2023 Nissan produced about 620,000 vehicles in Mexico, exporting around 40% of them to the United States, while Toyota produced about 250,000 vehicles and exported 90% of them to the United States. Honda produced about 170,000 vehicles in Mexico, exporting around 80% to the United States.
When Trump announced he was considering imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico last autumn, executives of leading automakers voiced their concerns. “The impact would be huge. If the tariffs are permanent, we will have to consider producing vehicles in countries that are not subject to the tariffs in the medium- to long-term perspective,” said Honda Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama.
Toyota and Honda also have production bases in Canada, and some of the vehicles produced there are exported to the United States.
Prof. Kenichi Kawasaki of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies estimates that the 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada would reduce Mexico’s annual auto exports to the United States by $65.5 billion (about ¥10 trillion) and Canada’s by $43.3 billion.
There is a possibility that Japanese companies will move production to the United States to avoid the tariffs, but executives from leading auto manufacturers have expressed uncertainty. “During the first Trump administration, we needed to think about the possibility of two terms or up to eight years,” one executive said. “But this time it will be four years, and we may not have to decide right away, but instead need to consider multiple scenarios.”
In response to the U.S. decision, the Japanese government is taking measures, as well. The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry on Sunday set up a consultation service in cooperation with JETRO to take inquiries from companies. It will work with JETRO’s offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China, as well as its 49 offices in Japan, to gather information and provide support to companies.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
-
TSMC to Launch Full-Scale Production in Japan, U.S., Germany as Part of ‘Silicon Shield’ Against China
-
Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
-
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 Unveils 900 Custom Cars; Features Nissan R32 EV, Honda Hybrid Prelude, Hyundai Inster, many more
-
Fuji Media Holdings Revises Down Its Net Profit Forecast by 66％; Advertising Revenue Projected to Plummet Following Scandal
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- TSMC to Launch Full-Scale Production in Japan, U.S., Germany as Part of ‘Silicon Shield’ Against China
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry