Starbucks Japan to Introduce Location-Based Pricing in 600 Stores Nationwide; Airports, Major Cities to See Price Hikes
7:00 JST, February 3, 2025
Starbucks Coffee Japan, Ltd. has announced it will introduce location-based pricing starting on Feb. 15.
Of the chain’s roughly 2,000 stores nationwide, about 600 — mainly in airports and Tokyo’s 23 wards — will raise prices.
Stores located in airports and service areas of expressways will be categorized as type A, and prices there will rise about 6% on average.
Some stores in Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and other major cities will be categorized as type B, and prices there will rise about 4% on average.
Prices in stores in other locations will remain unchanged.
For example, a tall-size cup of drip coffee, a flagship good of the chain, is currently priced at ¥420, including tax, when consumed on-site. The price will be ¥445 in type-A stores and ¥440 in type-B stores.
“We comprehensively judged store locations and their business conditions as factors,” a company official said.
