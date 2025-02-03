Starbucks Japan to Introduce Location-Based Pricing in 600 Stores Nationwide; Airports, Major Cities to See Price Hikes

Courtesy of Starbucks Coffee Japan, Ltd.

Cups of drip coffee of Starbucks Coffee Japan, Ltd.

Starbucks Coffee Japan, Ltd. has announced it will introduce location-based pricing starting on Feb. 15.

Of the chain’s roughly 2,000 stores nationwide, about 600 — mainly in airports and Tokyo’s 23 wards — will raise prices.

Stores located in airports and service areas of expressways will be categorized as type A, and prices there will rise about 6% on average.

Some stores in Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and other major cities will be categorized as type B, and prices there will rise about 4% on average.

Prices in stores in other locations will remain unchanged.

For example, a tall-size cup of drip coffee, a flagship good of the chain, is currently priced at ¥420, including tax, when consumed on-site. The price will be ¥445 in type-A stores and ¥440 in type-B stores.

“We comprehensively judged store locations and their business conditions as factors,” a company official said.