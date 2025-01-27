Japan’s Fuji TV Chairman, President Resign Over Nakai Scandal (UPADTE 1)
15:55 JST, January 27, 2025 (updated at 16:20 JST)
Fuji Media Holdings Inc., the parent company of Fuji Television Network Inc., on Monday announced the resignation of Shuji Kano as chairman of both companies, following a scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai.
Fuji TV President Koichi Minato also resigned Monday.
Kenji Shimizu, executive vice president of Fuji Media Holdings, will take up the president’s post at Fuji TV on Tuesday
Fuji TV Board Meeting to Be Held Over Scandal; To Discuss Employee’s Alleged Involvement, President Quitting
