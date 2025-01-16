Home>Business>Companies

MUFG Bank to Cut President Hanzawa’s Monthly Remuneration by 30％; Following Arrest of Former Employee Suspected of Theft from Safety Deposit Vault

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:05 JST, January 16, 2025

The MUFG Bank has decided to reduce the monthly remuneration of President Junichi Hanzawa by 30% for three months, following the arrest of a former employee on suspicion of stealing gold bullion from a safety deposit vault.

The bank also plans to reduce the remuneration of Chairman Naoki Hori and other executives in charge.

