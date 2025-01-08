Home>Business>Companies

Resona Bank Apparently Hit by Another Cyberattack

16:07 JST, January 8, 2025

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Resona Bank was apparently hit by another cyberattack on Tuesday, as its internet banking service for retail customers was temporarily inaccessible.

The bank intermittently experienced a similar situation around the turn of the year.

According to the bank, Tuesday’s glitch began around 5:30 p.m., and the problem was largely resolved by around 7:30 p.m. No breach of customer information or virus infection has been confirmed.

The possible cyberattack was of the type that floods the target with a massive amount of data.

Glitches apparently caused by cyberattacks also hit MUFG Bank and Mizuho Bank late last month.

