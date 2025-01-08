Resona Bank Apparently Hit by Another Cyberattack
16:07 JST, January 8, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Resona Bank was apparently hit by another cyberattack on Tuesday, as its internet banking service for retail customers was temporarily inaccessible.
The bank intermittently experienced a similar situation around the turn of the year.
According to the bank, Tuesday’s glitch began around 5:30 p.m., and the problem was largely resolved by around 7:30 p.m. No breach of customer information or virus infection has been confirmed.
The possible cyberattack was of the type that floods the target with a massive amount of data.
Glitches apparently caused by cyberattacks also hit MUFG Bank and Mizuho Bank late last month.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
-
‘Maximum Use’ of Nuclear Power Eyed in Revised Energy Plan; Japan Seeks Decarbonization, Stable Supply of Enough Energy
-
CPTPP Will Let Britain Offer Further Benefits to Japan, Says U.K. Ambassador, Days Before Her Country Joins Pact
-
SoftBank to Build Next-Generation Industrial Park with AI-Based Data Center Utilizing Sharp’s Plant in Sakai, Osaka Pref.
-
Japanese Cosmetics Giants Struggle with Sales in China: Firms Seek to Develop New Markets in Global South
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- ‘Maximum Use’ of Nuclear Power Eyed in Revised Energy Plan; Japan Seeks Decarbonization, Stable Supply of Enough Energy
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)