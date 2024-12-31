Resona Bank May Have Been Hit by Cyberattack
13:14 JST, December 31, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Resona Bank may have been hit by a so-called distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attack, in which perpetrators overload traffic by sending enormous amounts of data, it was learned Monday.
According to the bank, a glitch occurred Saturday night, making it difficult for retail customers to connect to its online banking service. The system was restored early Monday, but has been unstable again since shortly after 1 p.m. the same day.
Resona Bank is investigating the cause of the glitch.
The bank’s smartphone app was also affected. Similar problems were found at Saitama Resona Bank, Kansai Mirai Bank and Minato Bank, all part of the Resona Holdings Inc. group. No customer data leaks have been confirmed at any of the banks.
Last week, MUFG Bank and Japan Airlines were also affected by glitches apparently caused by DDoS attacks.
